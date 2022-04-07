Boil order issued for St. Landry Parish Water District No. 3

A boil water advisory has been issued for some customers of St. Landry Parish Water Works District 3.

According to the water system, the advisory, issued Thursday, April 7, will be in place for Area A/Route 1 until further notice.

The advisory includes customers in the areas of Highway 743, Emonet Drive, Nezat Road, Toulouse Road and Boudar Lane.

Officials will update when the boil advisory has been lifted.

