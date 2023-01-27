Watch Now
Boil order issued for parts of Lawtell

Posted at 9:45 AM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 10:45:59-05

A boil order has been issued for some residents who receive their water from Lawtell Water District No. 1.

Residents of the following streets are affected: Wisdom, Blake, Lee, Napoleon, Laurie, Charles Burr Lane, Richard Kolder, Harry Babineaux, Elmwood, Hackberry, Twisted Oaks, Austin Road, Howard Road, Ophelia Boone, Gerald, Boone, Boudreaux and North and South Sixth Street.

Residents should boil their water for a full minute prior to consuming. As soon as the water tests come back clear the order will be lifted.

