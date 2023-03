OPELOUSAS, La. — According to Mayor Alsandor, the boil advisory for customers along Highway 182 South has now been rescinded.

Water was shut off due to a water main leak, which led to an emergency repair in the city. Residencies just south of Judson Walsh Drive, such as Royal Gardens and Hickory Ridge, were impacted by this leak.

After receiving testing results from Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the boil water advisory is no longer in effect.