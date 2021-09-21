Boil advisory rescinded for Opelousas residents

A Boil Advisory for some residents of the City of Opelousas has been rescinded.

According to Mayor Julius Alsandor, the boil advisory affected residents on Guedry Street and businesses on Creswell Lane.

The city says that water samples have been tested and passed the Louisiana Department of Health code standards.

