Boil advisory lifted in Opelousas

A boil water advisory for some Opelousas residents has been lifted after repairs to a burst water pipe last week.

Mayor Julius Alsandor says water samples have been tested and cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health, and residents and businesses in the area of Hwy 3043 are no longer under the boil water advisory.

The advisory was in effect after a broken pipe caused a leak, which led to water being shut off for several hours for some residents last Wednesday.

Residents were asked to boil their water until further notice once water was turned back on.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel