Boil advisory lifted for Town of Welsh

The boil advisory for the Town of Welsh has been lifted, officials say.

The advisory which was issued on October 12, 2021 was due to the town turning off water to do water repairs.

The water is safe to use.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel