Boil Advisory lifted for St. Landry Water District 2

The Boil Advisory for St. Landry Parish Waterworks District No. 2 has been lifted.

Rural customers on Clarence Cormier Road, Stillwater Lane and Deagami Lane can now proceed to use water without having to boil.

Water samples have been cleared by the Department of Health, they say Saturday.

