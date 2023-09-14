Watch Now
Boil advisory lifted for some Opelousas residents

Water
Water
Posted at 9:23 AM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 10:26:24-04

OPELOUSAS, La. — The boil advisory affecting some Opelousas residents has been cleared and lifted, officials say.

According to Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor, the advisory was previously issued for customers along James Paul and Anthony streets.

