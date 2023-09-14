Boil advisory lifted for some Opelousas residents

OPELOUSAS, La. — The boil advisory affecting some Opelousas residents has been cleared and lifted, officials say.

According to Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor, the advisory was previously issued for customers along James Paul and Anthony streets.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel