Boil advisory lifted for portion of Prairie Ronde Water System

Prairie Ronde Water System says that a boil advisory that was issued last week, has been lifted.

The boil water advisory was issued as part of a broken water line.

Areas affected was the Whiteville area.

The advisory is now lifted and water is safe to drink.

