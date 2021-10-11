Watch
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Boil advisory lifted for portion of Prairie Ronde Water System

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of MGN Online
Water
Posted at 4:39 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 17:39:43-04

Prairie Ronde Water System says that a boil advisory that was issued last week, has been lifted.

The boil water advisory was issued as part of a broken water line.

Areas affected was the Whiteville area.

The advisory is now lifted and water is safe to drink.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.