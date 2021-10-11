Boil advisory lifted for portion of Prairie Ronde Water System

Prairie Ronde Water System says that a boil advisory that was issued last week, has been lifted.
The boil water advisory was issued as part of a broken water line.
Areas affected was the Whiteville area.
The advisory is now lifted and water is safe to drink.
