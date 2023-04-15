Boil advisory issued for Town of Sunset

St. Landry Parish - The Town of Sunset is being placed under a boil advisory due to a break in a main water line.
The advisory will be in effect until further notice.
Water must be boiled for one (1) full minute in a clean container before consuming.
The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a roiling boil.
Posted at 9:14 PM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 22:14:12-04
