Boil Advisory issued for St. Landry Parish Waterworks District No. 2 customers

A boil water advisory has been issued for St. Landry Parish Waterworks District No. 2 (Rural) customers from Highway 754 at Chretien Point Road, heading west on Highway 754 up to Bearb Road and Rodney Road including Tori Logan Lane & Smitty Road Customers.

Contractors hit a 6 inch water line. Water contractors are on the way to make emergency repair. Water samples will be collected and turned in to the Department of Health & Hospitals.

Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before using for drinking or cooking.

