Boil advisory issued for some Plaisance Water System customers

A break in a Plaisance Water System water line has resulted in a boil advisory for some customers.

Officials say that as a precaution all customers living on Anointing Drive, Daisy Lane, Park, Claude and Tesson Streets will be under a boil Advisory until further notice.

Customers affected should boil their water for one full minute before consuming it.

