Boil advisory issued for some Plaisance Water System customers

Egan boil water advisory lifted
Posted at 12:53 PM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 13:53:50-04

A break in a Plaisance Water System water line has resulted in a boil advisory for some customers.

Officials say that as a precaution all customers living on Anointing Drive, Daisy Lane, Park, Claude and Tesson Streets will be under a boil Advisory until further notice.

Customers affected should boil their water for one full minute before consuming it.

