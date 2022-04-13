Boil advisory issued for some in St. Landry Parish after water main break

A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents of St. Landry Parish following a water main break outside Opelousas.
Customers in the following areas will be affected by the advisory until further notice:
- Wisdom Road
- Charles Burr Lane
- Milo Lane
- Milton Brown Road
- Austin Road
- Lee Street
- Gerald Street
- Blake Street
- Hackberry Street
- Laurie Street
Officials say they will alert residents when the advisory has been lifted.
