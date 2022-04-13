Watch
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Boil advisory issued for some in St. Landry Parish after water main break

boil advisory
Courtesy of MGN Online
boil advisory
Posted at 8:09 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 09:09:44-04

A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents of St. Landry Parish following a water main break outside Opelousas.

Customers in the following areas will be affected by the advisory until further notice:

  • Wisdom Road
  • Charles Burr Lane
  • Milo Lane
  • Milton Brown Road
  • Austin Road
  • Lee Street
  • Gerald Street
  • Blake Street
  • Hackberry Street
  • Laurie Street

Officials say they will alert residents when the advisory has been lifted.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.