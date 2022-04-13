Boil advisory issued for some in St. Landry Parish after water main break

A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents of St. Landry Parish following a water main break outside Opelousas.

Customers in the following areas will be affected by the advisory until further notice:

Wisdom Road

Charles Burr Lane

Milo Lane

Milton Brown Road

Austin Road

Lee Street

Gerald Street

Blake Street

Hackberry Street

Laurie Street

Officials say they will alert residents when the advisory has been lifted.

