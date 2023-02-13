Watch Now
St. Landry Parish

Boil advisory issued for Prairie Ronde Water System, Inc. customers

Posted at 10:03 AM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 11:03:16-05

BUNKIE, La. — According to Sonja Vasseur, Office Manager, Prairie Ronde Water System, Inc. has issued a boil advisory for customers between 762 Cotton Patch Road and 1271 Cotton Patch Road.

The boil order was issued due to a line break.

As a reminder, water will need to be boiled for one full minute prior to drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or using water for food prep.

The one-minute starts after water has been brought to a rolling boil.

The boil order will remain in effect until rescinded by the water system.

