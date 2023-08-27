Boil advisory issued for parts of Lawtell

Lawtell Water District 1 has issued a boil advisory while emergency repairs are underway to fix a broken six inch water main.
The following areas are under the boil advisory:
-Wisdom Road
-Hackberry Road
-Ophelia Broom Road
-Elmwood Road
-Charles Burr Lane
-Harry Babineaux Road
-Blake Street
-Lee Street
-Leurie Street
-North and South 6th Street
-Boudreaux Road
-Hwy 190 East
-Richard Kolder Road
-Twisted Oaks
-Thorn Lane
-Milo Street
-Dew Drop Street
-Wildflower Street
-Milton Brown Road
-Narcisse Lequar Road
-Austin Road
The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.