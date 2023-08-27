Boil advisory issued for parts of Lawtell

Lawtell Water District 1 has issued a boil advisory while emergency repairs are underway to fix a broken six inch water main.

The following areas are under the boil advisory:

-Wisdom Road

-Hackberry Road

-Ophelia Broom Road

-Elmwood Road

-Charles Burr Lane

-Harry Babineaux Road

-Blake Street

-Lee Street

-Leurie Street

-North and South 6th Street

-Boudreaux Road

-Hwy 190 East

-Richard Kolder Road

-Twisted Oaks

-Thorn Lane

-Milo Street

-Dew Drop Street

-Wildflower Street

-Milton Brown Road

-Narcisse Lequar Road

-Austin Road

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.