Boil advisory for Park Vista lifted

The boil water advisory in place at Park Vista has been lifted.

According to Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor, the citizens and homes located in the Park Vista are no longer under the advisory. The issuance of the boil water order was due to a water leak

According to the Opelousas Water System, on Friday, residents noticed low water pressure due to the broken water main. That issue has now been repaired.

Park Vista Elementary had to close early on Friday due to the leak

