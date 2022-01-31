Body of missing fisherman believed found, officials say

Police believe they have found the body of a fisherman missing from Melville since January 14.

Police say Floyd Davenport Jr. went missing while he was fishing from the bank of the Atchafalaya River in Melville. St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents assisted in the search.

Today, LDWF officials tell KATC that they were advised yesterday by Melville Police that they located a body believed to be Davenport. The body was found near the location where Davenport went missing, officials say.

