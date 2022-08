St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies found a body near Swords this week.

Deputies were called to the 1500 block of Pitre Road on August 7, where they found a woman in a vehicle.

The woman, Katherine Guerine, was sitting in the vehicle and was pronounced dead by the coroner's office.

An autopsy was ordered but the report is not complete, so there's no cause of death yet.

We will update this story as soon as we hear more from the Sheriff's Office.