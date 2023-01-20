Bissell Pet Foundation partners with Parish Animal Shelter

In St. Landry Parish, the Bissell Pet Foundation is working with the Parish Animal shelter to help evaluate conditions and ultimately find homes for pets.

With pet lives at risk following significant staff changes, the foundation agreed to come in and help the Parish President.

Right now, the shelter is out of space to take in animals and they suggest thinking of other options for pets. Making the shelter a last resort.

Director of Shelter Outreach and Policy Development for Bissell Pet Foundation, Kim Alboum told KATC, "What we're doing here right now is that we have brought in a veterinarian and animal care manager and we're assessing the population and trying to move out as many pets as we can. In the meantime, there's more pets coming in the door so we really need the community to help us out here. And try to find homes for the pets that they are finding, try to get them back to their home. Most pets have a home and are loved pets, it's just that their owners can't find them."