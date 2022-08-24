Bicyclist Struck and Killed in Hit and Run Crash in St. Landry Parish

A Breaux Bridge man died in a hit-and-run crash in St. Landry Parish Wednesday.

State troopers say they were called to La. 182 near Whispering Oaks Drive at about 5:30 a.m.

They found that Davonte Chane Edwards, 22, was riding his bicycle south on the highway near the center line. At the same time, a car was traveling south and hit Edwards from the rear.

The impact caused Edwards to be ejected from the bicycle and thrown into the northbound lane of travel, and he was later struck by another vehicle that was traveling north.

Troopers say Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene, and although they showed no signs of impairment toxicology samples were taken from that driver and Edwards and were submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation. Troopers are asking the public for their assistance in locating the hit and run vehicle and driver.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I office at 337-262-5884.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind bicyclists to never assume that motorists can see you. Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet, reflective materials, and avoiding distractions are key to preventing crashes. Louisiana law requires bicyclists to have proper lighting on the front and rear, visible from 500 feet, as well as reflectors. Bicyclists should remain as close to the right side of the roadway as practicable and obey all traffic laws (See Louisiana Revised Statute 32:329.1). Motorists should remain alert at all times and remember the three-foot rule when passing bicycles.

Troop I has investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 38 deaths in 2022.