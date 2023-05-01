Bicyclist killed in St. Landry hit-and-run

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — On April 30, 2023, shortly after 3:15 pm, Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist. The crash, occurring in the 2600 block of Louisiana Highway 93 in Sunset, claimed the life of Randy Thibodeaux, 59, of Sunset, as reported by TFC Thomas Gossen.

According to a preliminary investigation conducted by Louisiana State Police, Thibodeaux was riding a bicycle southbound on LA 93 when an unknown vehicle struck him. After the collision, Thibodeaux was ejected from the bicycle and the unknown vehicle fled the scene.

Thibodeaux was located in a ditch by a family member who had been searching for him since Friday night, which was when Thibodeaux was last seen, authorities say.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is unknown at this time but a standard toxicology sample was submitted for analysis, State Police say.

Troopers urge anyone with any information to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at (337) 262-5880, or their local law enforcement agency.

Troop I has investigated 20 fatal crashes resulting in 22 deaths in 2023.