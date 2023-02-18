Berchmans Academy kindergarten class hosted their annual Courir De Mardi Gras.

Students and staff spent 2 months preparing for today.

The children spent weeks making their own traditional Courir costumes and, were cheered on by the entire school community as they engage in their annual chicken chase which included a live chicken.

"Every year at Berchmans' Academy our kindergartners, do a chicken chase so each of them make their own costume and hats and the entire school forms a circle and they all get in the circle and try to catch a chicken so its just the entire school comes together. " said, Graham Dickey and Tate Deshotels who are both students.

"So as members as the Sacred Heart network our students are able to participate in an exchange program internationally. We have students in Ireland and Belgium this year, so its a wonderful opportunity to connect with other sacred heart schools." Aimee David Cotter, Director of Advancement.

Berchmans music students were there playing Cajun music for the event which was a true celebration of Acadiana culture.

"Hopefully just realize Mardi Gras is a fun time" said, Graham Dickey and Tate Deshotels who are both students.

