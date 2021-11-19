Beau Chene High lockdown lifted, no weapons found

Beau Chene High School was placed on lock down Friday as law enforcement investigated the report of a gun on campus.

Officials say that the lock down has been lifted and no weapons were found.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office says that information was received from a student who said they saw a student with a gun on a school bus.

Reports of a shooting and that a shooter was in custody were circulated from a Facebook live done by a student.

The Sheriff's Office says that the information shared in that Facebook Live is false.

"All students are safe and the investigation continues," the sheriff's office said.

Students who were on the bus were interviewed about the report.

