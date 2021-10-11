Balloons and Tunes held in St. Landry Parish

A free community event was held in St. Landry Parish today.

St. Landry Balloons and Tunes happened Sunday evening in Donald Gardner Stadium. The Remax hot air balloon, balloon artists, vendors and live music.

A Touch of Class provided the music, and the Remax balloon provided the glow.

The weather is perfect it was a little windy earlier for the hot air balloon, so we're just not getting it out. We're just going to inflate it, we're not going to do rides tonight, we're just going to inflate it and do a little balloon glow. We're actually lighting the balloon up with the burners," said Joel Sturdevant, the balloon pilot.