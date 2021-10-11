Watch
Balloons and Tunes held in St. Landry Parish

Posted at 10:03 PM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 23:03:59-04

A free community event was held in St. Landry Parish today.

St. Landry Balloons and Tunes happened Sunday evening in Donald Gardner Stadium. The Remax hot air balloon, balloon artists, vendors and live music.

A Touch of Class provided the music, and the Remax balloon provided the glow.

The weather is perfect it was a little windy earlier for the hot air balloon, so we're just not getting it out. We're just going to inflate it, we're not going to do rides tonight, we're just going to inflate it and do a little balloon glow. We're actually lighting the balloon up with the burners," said Joel Sturdevant, the balloon pilot.

