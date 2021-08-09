Backpack giveaway to be held in Opelousas Saturday

A free drive-thru back-to-school backpack giveaway is happening Saturday in Opelousas.

The event will start at 11 am in the parking lot of the Briskett Baskett located at 702 Markey Street in Opelousas.

Children must be present to receive a backpack with supplies.

Backpacks will be given away until there are no more available.

Delita Rubin-Broussard is the sponsor of the event and also a bus driver in St. Landry Parish. She said she sees firsthand every year that students run out of supplies before the end of the school year and she hopes this giveaway can help.

