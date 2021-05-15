Auto enthusiasts head to Washington's festival grounds for car show

Car enthusiasts have the chance this weekend to enjoy some classic wheels, good food, and fun - all while supporting a great cause.

The First Annual Charity Angels Open Car Show is being held at the historic Town of Washington's Festival Grounds this weekend. The grounds are located at 143 Veterans Memorial Hwy in Washington. Saturday, the gates are open until 8 p.m.

Free to the public, the car show will feature favorite local enthusiasts, as well as some from around Louisiana, Mississippi, and abroad.

And all the proceeds from the show are going straight to the Autism Society of Acadiana. The 'Angels Corner' is filled with fun and games designed by the Autism Society of Acadiana, and there are also fun jumps, games, and other activities for all ages.

Anything from first generation to present, race cars, cars with big wheels, little wheels, wooden spokes, or gold spinners - all are welcome.

Trophies will be given out in every category, including antique tractors, antique campers, and more.

Saturday's lunch will include smoked Boston butt barbecue plate lunches with all the fixings. A live auction starts at 2:30 p.m., and trophies will be given out at 5 p.m.

