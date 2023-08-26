Arrest made in Opelousas shooting on West Bellevue Street

Opelousas Police made an arrest for a Friday afternoon shooting on West Bellevue Street.

Joshua Richard, 34, of Opelousas was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail Saturday on the following charges:

-5 counts of attempted second degree murder

-Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities

-Illegal possession of a stolen firearm

-Illegal carrying of weapons (in the presence of CDS)

According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from a child custody co-parenting dispute resulting in two adult male victims being struck by gunfire.

Both victims are still in the hospital with serious injuries.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, **TIPS on a mobile phone, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or download the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters will remain anonymous. Tipsters will receive a $2,500 cash reward.

