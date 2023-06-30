Arrest made in fatal North City Park shooting in Opelousas

UPDATE: The Opelousas Police Department has made an arrest for the June 28, 2023 fatal shooting in North City Park.

A 14 year-old male is now facing charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery in connection to the fatal shooting.

The victim, a 15 year-old male, died as a result of his injuries.

According to officers, the suspect was taken into custody before 7:30 this morning after police searched 2 homes.

During the arrest and search, investigators recovered 3 firearms, one believed to have been used in the shooting.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, **TIPS on a mobile phone, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or download the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters will remain anonymous. Tipsters will receive a $2,500 cash reward.