Arrest made in connection to 2022 shooting near Creswell and I-49 intersection

OPELOUSAS, La. — James Antonio Charles, 22, was arrested by the Opelousas Police Department (OPD) in connection to a May 30, 2022, shooting investigation.

According to Major Mark Guidry, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Creswell Lane and I-49 Service Road.

One male victim received minor injuries after Charles fired multiple rounds at his vehicle shortly after midnight.

The shooting stemmed from Charles being upset about a former female acquaintance having contact with the male victim, authorities say.

Charles fled the area and had eluded arrest until last week when he was arrested during an unrelated investigation by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Opelousas Police say. He was transferred to the St. Landry Parish Jail on March 18, 2023, to face the following charges: attempted second degree murder, simple battery and illegal use of weapons.