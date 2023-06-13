Arnaudville Police searching for suspects in attempted ATM burglary

ARNAUDVILLE, La. — The Arnaudville Police Department is currently searching for a group of individuals involved in an attempted ATM robbery Saturday.

During the early morning hours of June 10, 2023, four unknown persons, wearing gloves and face masks, attempted to steal an ATM from Washington State Bank, authorities say.

Nothing was taken from the bank's ATM but, the FBI was notified. APD is currently working with them to determine a suspect, as this appears to be a recurring occurrence in the area, according to Josh Ross, Arnaudville Chief of Police.

The Arnaudville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating those involved.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the St. Landry Parish Crimestoppers P3 APP, via email at APD@arnaudville.org, or by calling (337) 754-5913.