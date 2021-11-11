Annual luncheon held in honor of St. Landry Parish veterans

The St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial Committee held its third annual Hats Off to Veterans luncheon celebration Thursday at the Yambilee Building in Opelousas.

Every veteran in attendance was recognized by their branch of service, pinned with a Proud Veteran Lapel Pin, and given a gift bag with tokens of appreciation.

Keynote Speaker was Dr. Kenneth Cochran, CEO of Opelousas General Health System.

A special segment called "It's All Military" featured some distinguished Veterans.

The veterans were entertained by the MACA (Magnet Academy of Cultural Arts) Dance Team and Choir.

