Annual Krewe des Chiens des Opelousas parade rolls Saturday

The Kiwanis Club of Opelousas announces the third annual Krewe des Chiens des Opelousas, scheduled to roll on Saturday, February 11 at 10:30am.

The event, described as family friendly, will be held at Courthouse Square at 118 South Court Street in Opelousas.

"Proud puppy owners will deck their dogs out in festive attire and will parade through the square at noon in friendly competition to be crowned king and queen. To put your dog in the running for royalty, a $15 preregistration fee is required or $20 fee the day of the event," a release states. "The parade will be led by Girl Scout Troop 465. The community is invited to come out, free of charge, to partake in the Mardi Gras festivities. Arts & Craft and dessert vendors are invited to participate for a $20 fee. Casian Cuisine will be selling lunch and drinks will be available."

The Kiwanis Club is a non-profit, global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time. The group says that proceeds from this event will directly benefit the children in the Opelousas-St. Landry Parish area.