An Opelousas Shooting left 5 Wounded and 2 Dead.

Opelousas police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a 4-year-old girl and 46-year-old man dead and three other victims wounded.

According to the Opelousas police, it all started with a dispute between two men.

A family member of the victims says what happened is something he wishes he never had to live through.

"Then we heard outside my cousin screaming down the road talking about my kids, my kids, and that's where we all saw the children full of blood. Oh my god that was a sight i wish no one could ever see," the anonymous family member said.

Police say it was around 9:00 pm Tuesday night when they were first called to the 700 block of Mia street about a fight.

They say when they got there, neighbors said everything was ok.

But at approximately 1 a.m. police responded to another call from the same house.

"At 1 o'clock this morning we received a phone call through 911, screaming, saying that a person was shot and so officers arrived on the scene to discover a 46-year-old man deceased in the house and three children were transported to a local hospital," said Police Chief Martin McLendon.

A four-year-old girl died at the hospital. The other victims, aged 7 years and 1 year, are in local hospitals. One is in critical condition, the other in stable condition.

A bullet entered the house next door and grazed another teenager; that person's injury is described by police as minor.

On Mia Street, neighbors are scared. They believe outsiders are coming into the neighborhood, causing trouble, and have a very easy access point to do so.

"When we see them walking, if they have kids that are around, the mother 9 times out of 10 just going to call their child away until they leave. It all boils down to the track being opened," said the anonymous neighbor.

Chief McLendon says the police department has a suspect and will be able to make an arrest as soon as the suspect is located.