Acadiana Renaissance Fete continues in Opelousas

The Acadiana Renaissance Fete is back in Opelousas.

The five-week event encourages imagination and wonders-- taking visitors back to the 1400s.

With a different theme every weekend. This weekend's theme-- "enchanted feywild."

The Festival will take you back to the times of the world's first Mardi Gras during the Renaissance times. And as Organizer Victor Boudreaux describes there will be tons of activities for all ages to enjoy.

“We have archery, games, tomahawk, bowie throwing, and we’ve modified it all for kids…and we also have a fairy trail that’s seemingly going to be taken over by gnomes. So we may need to be helped out with that as well,” Boudreaux expressed.

This will be the festival's second year in action. Showcasing a transitional period in the Renaissance era. Featuring dozens of food and merchandise vendors.

“It was a period of time where everything was transitioning to more arts and crafts, fun and time of the Renaissance. So we’re bringing that as we are now. Into modern times," Boudreaux said.

The Festival will be a five-weekend event. Here are the themes for the next four weekends from their website below:

Weekend 2; Jan 28-The exciting second weekend! Join us for a FUN-filled time as we celebrate the Lunar New Year and frolic with the fairies of the Enchanted Feywild.

Weekend 3; The third exciting weekend! Join us as we gather together to celebrate Irish and Scottish culture. Watch the Celtic Highland games demos and grab a pint or two. Sláinte!

Weekend 4; Feb 4: The fantastic fourth weekend! Come as you are, or arrive in a Tardis or The USS Enterprise. We don't care WHO you are; muggle, wizard, anime senpai or just a regular old boring human. Join us during our official COSPLAY weekend as we travel back in time.

Weekend 5; Feb 11; The farewell weekend! Travel BACK for the last TIME this season to celebrate Mardi Gras with us. Catch our commemorative throws and even join in our second line. Mardi Gras costumes are highly encouraged this weekend!

The Festival begins at 10 a.m.. until 5 p.m. on 646 Jim Guillory rd. Opelousas, La. Tickets are ten dollars per person.

Parking on the premises is free, click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

