Acadian Ambulance acquires St. Landry EMS

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — Acadian Ambulance Service has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of St. Landry EMS. The acquisition is expected to be completed by November 30, 2023.

This acquisition will allow Acadian to operate four additional units and add 35 to 40 new employees, officials say, strengthening services in its Hub City and Central Louisiana regions.

According to St. Landry EMS Owner Steve Quebedeaux, “This strategic agreement marks a significant milestone for both organizations and presents numerous opportunities for growth and improvement. We strongly believe that this union will result in a more comprehensive, efficient, and customer-focused emergency medical service for the entire community. I am also pleased that my employees will have access to Acadian’s exceptional benefits and have the opportunity to become employee-owners of Acadian Ambulance Service.”

St. Landry EMS, founded 19 years ago and based in Opelousas, serves St. Landry and Avoyelles parishes.

Acadian Ambulance Chairman & CEO Richard Zuschlag states, “The acquisition of assets of St. Landry EMS and the addition of their team members will strengthen our operations in St. Landry and Avoyelles Parishes and ensure that residents continue to receive exceptional pre-hospital care and medical transportation.”

Acadian Ambulance is one of the nation's largest ambulance services, providing transportation and medical services in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee. It is employee-owned and accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services. Its sister division, Acadian Air Med, is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems.