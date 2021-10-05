Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau celebrates 200th anniversary

The Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau is celebrating its 200th year open.

Governor Edwards and Bishop Deshotel were there for the commemoration.

They reflected back on the history of the school which started with just five students.

"What I love so much about our long legacy is that we are standing on the shoulders of those who came before us," said Aimee David Cotter, Director of Advancement, Academy of the Sacred Heart. "St. Madeline Sophie Baqura began this order in France in the early 1800s because she felt the need to educate women at a time where women were not educated so knowing that this is the mission that we followed for 200 years."

