A Port Barre High Gradating Senior was Recognized at Our Lady Of Lourdes.

Just a couple of weeks before he was set to graduate from Port Barre High School, Anthony Miller was in an accident and suffered third-degree burns.

Those burns, which he got May 14 while working on his grandfather's truck, put an end to his plans to walk in his school's graduation ceremony.

But thanks to his friends, his school and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center where he's being treated, Anthony was able to celebrate his graduation Thursday.

Anthony’s mother says after seeing her son go through so much pain, she wishes she could trade places.

“I can’t even explain the feeling. It was so scary you just want to take your child’s place nobody wants to see their kid in any kind of pain. So, If I could have taken his pain from him I would’ve,” said Aline Menard.

She also says although there has been a setback, she's happy his friends, faculty of Port Barre High, and Our Lady Of Louders came together and celebrated her son.

“Being that he missed his graduation to see him be able to do this means the world to me. To see the smile on his face after so many days of not seeing a smile. His friends were here to celebrate and this means so much,” said Menard.

Principal of the school Gary Blood says all students are important and recognizing Miller for graduation was a must.

“All of our students are very special to us and again god granted us this opportunity to still have Anthony with us to be able to come here and present this to him since he was not able to be with us for graduation,” Blood stated.