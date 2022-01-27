65-year-old homeowner believed to be victim in Church Point house fire

A 65-year-old woman is believed to be the victim in the a Wednesday morning fatal house fire.

State Fire Marshal deputies say they continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Church Point.

At 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, January 26, the Church Point Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire located in the 400 block of S Broadway Street. Firefighters later located a woman inside near a back door.

While official identification and cause of death are pending with the coroner’s office, SFM says the victim is believed to be the 65-year-old homeowner.

Deputies determined the fire began in a den area in the back of the home where the victim was located.

While the official cause of this fire remains undetermined at this time, SFM investigators are unable to rule out the possibility of an electrical malfunction related to house wiring and/or improper use of extension cords to power space heaters.

In addition, they say the possibility of an unattended candle contributing to the fire is still being considered.

When it comes to electrical safety, the following tips can help prevent a fire in your home:

Be aware of potential electrical hazards that could indicate an impending fire danger including blown fuses and flickering lights and electronics. If these occur, disconnect power from the troubled area of the home and/or appliance, have a licensed electrician evaluate the situation immediately and make any needed repairs.

Make sure to frequently check wires and light strands for issues like fraying and replace them if damaged.

Avoid connecting extension cords and power strips to create power sources where a wall outlet does not exist.

Avoid overloading those cords and strips by using them for temporary purposes only, not utilizing every plug on them at the same time and by making yourself aware of their wattage capacities.

Plug all appliances, especially ones that require a lot of power, directly into wall outlets to prevent overheating of wires.

Always have a licensed electrician evaluate any electrical situation of concern in your home and let them make any needed repairs.

In addition, deputies confirmed the home did not have working smoke alarms. Smoke alarms are a proven tool to alert residents to a fire danger in order to escape safely, even in a mobile home.

If you need assistance obtaining smoke alarms for your home, Operations Save-A-Life can help. The program partners with local fire departments to install smoke alarms for free. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, visit our website at lasfm.org.

