5-year-old dies in St. Landry Parish ATV crash

Posted at 12:40 PM, Nov 29, 2021
A 5-year-old is dead following an ATV crash on Sunday in St. Landry Parish.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says that on November 28, 2021 at approximately 4:43 pm, 911 received a call from woman stating her husband and 5-year-old child wrecked while riding a side by side ATV in a field.

The accident occurred near Raider and Frilot Cove Road in the Frilot Cove area. The child was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Guidroz offered his heartfelt condolences to the family and is saddened by this family’s loss.

