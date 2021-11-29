5-year-old dies in St. Landry Parish ATV crash

A 5-year-old is dead following an ATV crash on Sunday in St. Landry Parish.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says that on November 28, 2021 at approximately 4:43 pm, 911 received a call from woman stating her husband and 5-year-old child wrecked while riding a side by side ATV in a field.

The accident occurred near Raider and Frilot Cove Road in the Frilot Cove area. The child was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Guidroz offered his heartfelt condolences to the family and is saddened by this family’s loss.

