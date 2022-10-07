2022 St. Landry Cemetery Tours & Historical Reenactments

The St. Landry Catholic Church Cemetery Tours and Historical Reenactments in Opelousas has chosen the theme "20 Year Tribute to Our Ancestors" for 2022.

The reenactments are a collaboration with St. Landry Catholic Church and Opelousas Little Theatre.

The “Spirits” joining this year's reenactments are as followed: Philip Stagg, owner of a cotton gin and mercantile store in Grand Prarie; Frank Usher Chachere, WWII Marine killed in action at Iwo Jima and buried three years later; Joseph Guillory, member of the Opelousas militia in 1779; Marie Jeanne Talliaferro, Mother of Martin Donatto who was one of the most wealthy people in St. Landry Parish; Captain Maxilliam Kenison, Jr., prominent steamboat captain; Alzada A. Spraggins, first black female registered nurse hired in Opelousas as well as the first black woman to hold the title of Interim Director of Nurses at Opelousas General Hospital; Ms. Joubert, actress Elizabeth Taylor’s hired help and confident; and Agnes Thompson Dupre Lalonde, Orphan Train Rider that came to this area in 1907.

The tour dates are on October 8, 9, 15 and 16. Saturday tour times are 6 pm, 6:30 pm, 7 pm, 7:30 pm, and 8 pm and the Sunday tour times are 2pm and 3pm. The 3 pm tour each Sunday will be a handicap accessible tour and is recommended to children under 10. Tours are $10.00 per person and are limited to groups of 15. Attendees are advised to wear comfortable shoes for the walking tours (all tours except Sundays at 3 pm).

Proceeds from these tours are used for restoring historical graves in the St. Landry Catholic Church Cemetery.

For additional information: 337-308-3474 | 337-942-6552 | St. Landry Catholic Church Cemetery Tours on Facebook.