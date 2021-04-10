1 person dead several injured following overnight storms

PALMETO, LA — One person is dead and seven people were taken to a local hospital from the severe weather that passed through Acadiana.

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard says a possible tornado hit Palmetto near Highway 359 and Bolden Rd just after two o'clock this morning.

Bellard did confirm that one person died and seven were transported to a local hospital. The fatality identification is not being released at this time.

St. Landry parish Government is currently on on site of where the tornado that hit the parish.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this storm,” said Jessie Bellard, St. Landry Parish president. “We’re doing everything we can to those families.”

Bellard reported that SLEMCO, St. Landry Public Works, Animal Control and the Sheriff’s Department was already on scene and working on debris clearance and restoring power to the area. The Red Cross was in route to assist families.

The National Weather Service out of Lake Charles will make a site assessment today and analyze radar damage to determine the size of the possible tornado.

At the time that this article was written eight homes, 5 vehicles, and a number of farm trailers were destroyed.

We have a crew en route and will have an update as soon as one becomes available.

