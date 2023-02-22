St. Landry Parish man arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile among other charges

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division with the assistance of Hearts of Hope opened an investigation in reference to a possible indecent behavior with a juvenile complaint on January 11, 2023.

During the investigation, it was discovered that on multiple occasion, the suspect ,Adrian Merrell of St. Landry Parish, was having conversations with a 14 year old victim which were sexual in nature.

Detectives also determined that the conversations led to the suspect secretly meeting with the victim where inappropriate physical activities occurred. As a result of the investigation, Merrell was arrested and charged with one count of sexual battery, one count indecent behavior with a juvenile, one count of computer aided solicitation of a minor, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Merrell is currently being held in the Evangeline Parish Jail with a $150,000.00 bond. This investigation is still ongoing.