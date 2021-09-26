St. Landry Crime Stoppers are searching for missing aluminum boat

A 1973 aluminum flat bottom boat was reported stolen in Opelousas on Saturday.

Now, St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help.

They say the boat is approximately 20' long and bears tag #LA-0579-RN.

The boat was allegedly taken from the 500 block of Rice Lane.

Anyone with information on the location of the boat or any other crime is urged to call 948-TIPS for crime stoppers or tip online by clicking here.

All calls are anonymous and tippers could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward.

