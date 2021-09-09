St. John Parish: significant damage to water system

St. John the Baptist Parish reported significant damage to the LaPlace water system, ten days after Hurricane Ida.

As water pressure fluctuates, St. John Parish residents remain under a Boil Water Advisory.

According to St. John Parish administration, once water is restored and pressure builds, leaks are revealed and must immediately be repaired to prevent further damage to the water system.

Parish President Jaclyn Hotard is also without running water, as are many of the utilities staff who are out working while their homes remain damaged and flooded.

“I am grateful they have been able to maintain all of the water systems, and I pray for their safety and strength, and fast restoration of the LaPlace water system,” Hotard said. “We will continue to send out updates, and please be assured that we are working around the clock to repair these facilities.”

Due to the damage of St. John's infrastructure, utility crews have been overwhelmed , according to L'Observateur.

