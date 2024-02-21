Spring weather is here... crane flies too

Daniel Phillips

The crane flies have taken over and that can only mean one thing... Acadiana is starting to get into the spring season.

Temperatures have been mild all week and peaking ahead through the extended forecast looks like they'll remain that way into March.

Highs Wednesday will once again be in the low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine through the remainder of the day.

Daniel Phillips

Clouds will drift into the area later in the evening, taking hold of the forecast for Thursday as a front moves across the area.

Showers aren't likely with an occasional drizzle about the only kind of wet weather we can expect.

Winds will pick up, however, and will be blowing out of the southwest around 15-20 mph and gusting higher at times.

Sunshine will return by the end of the week and the weekend with temperatures slightly cooler but not by much making it one of the nicer weekend forecasts we've had in at least a month.

Next week may be a little more unsettled with some possible showers mid-week so we'll keep an eye on trends and bring you updates as we get them.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel