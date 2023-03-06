Spring weather (and spring allergies) in full swing this week

Spring is in full swing across Acadiana, just ask your allergies.

Temperatures have been trending up over the last week or so and that pattern will continue again this week.

Highs will average the low to mid 80s through the rest of the week, and a light southerly breeze will start to increase the humidity.

Daniel Phillips

You probably don't need me to tell you that allergies will be an issue again this week, particularly for those sensitive to tree pollen.

Unfortunately it doesn't look like there will be much to settle the pollen out over the next couple of days.

Winds at least will be fairly relaxed, blowing around 5-10 mph so trees won't be shaken up as bad as they were at the end of last week.

Daniel Phillips

The rest of the week is looking pretty good with temperatures remaining warm and skies a solid mixture of clouds and clear skies.

Showers will pick back up again at the end of the week and will likely be a harbinger for some cooler weather over the weekend.

Mostly though it is going to be very quiet, and very spring like so perfect weather to start getting those yards in shape.

