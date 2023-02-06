Spring like weather to start the week; showers returning Wednesday

A spring like stretch of weather will be with us to start the work week, with temperatures in the 70s and plenty of sunshine.

After some patchy fog Monday morning, it won't take us long to clear out and start to warm up.

Clouds will be arriving on Tuesday afternoon, streaming in ahead of our next front which is expected on Wednesday.

Showers and a few storms will move through on Wednesday along that frontal boundary with the outside chance for a brief severe storm or two.

Those storms are going to clear out fairly quickly and we'll be back to mostly sunny skies by Thursday.

The cold will filter in though making for a fairly chilly wrap up to the work week.

