Spring like Tuesday, but showers and storms return tomorrow

Spring like weather will continue on Tuesday with warm weather expected ahead of a mid-week cold front.

A southerly breeze will help get temperatures into the upper 70s, despite a few more clouds than we have seen over the last couple of days.

The clouds will build overnight which will keep the temperatures running much warmer by Wednesday morning, and set the stage for some showers late in the day.

A front is going to push through the area Wednesday afternoon/evening bringing some heavy showers and potential strong storms.

Acadiana is currently listed as a Slight Risk for severe weather, but any severe storms will remain short lived and isolated.

Once the front passes the cold will start to filter in, cooling us off significantly by the weekend.

Saturday morning may even see a return of freezing weather across the area.

