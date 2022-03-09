Spring-like next couple of days; winter chills returns this weekend

Skies will gradually clear tonight as chilly conditions continue.

Bradley Morning lows

Lows will bottom out in the mid-40s by morning.

Plenty of sunshine out there for our Thursday as highs settle into the middle 70s.

It'll be just a lovely day indeed with light northerly winds in place.

Readings hold in the 50s tomorrow night into Friday morning as clouds make their return.

We may start out with a few scattered showers during the morning commute.

Bradley Graf model

Showers and storms will be on a scattered basis Friday (60%) as a cold front starts to approach.

There is a low-end risk of an isolated severe storm (level 1 out of 5)—mainly Lafayette on eastward.

Friday Severe weather risk

Activity will remain possible heading into Friday evening as well.

Per Graf rain estimates

Any leftover showers will come to an end by midnight.

Turning much colder and windy behind this front.

In fact, lows Saturday morning will be in the mid-30s with a wind chill in the 20s!

Have the winter jackets and coasts ready to go!

The good news is that we will see plenty of sunshine through the course of the weekend, but it'll be quite cool Saturday afternoon as highs struggle to reach the 50s.

Readings will likely head to near freezing come Sunday morning with a better chance of frost across the area.

I'd go ahead and start making preparations to protect the plants!

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will rebound into the lower 60s.

We'll return to a more spring-like pattern into next week.

