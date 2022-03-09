Watch
Spring-like next couple of days; winter chills returns this weekend

Posted at 3:39 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 16:39:55-05

Skies will gradually clear tonight as chilly conditions continue.

ICAST Next 48 Hour Temps Rob.png
Morning lows

Lows will bottom out in the mid-40s by morning.

Plenty of sunshine out there for our Thursday as highs settle into the middle 70s.

It'll be just a lovely day indeed with light northerly winds in place.

Readings hold in the 50s tomorrow night into Friday morning as clouds make their return.

We may start out with a few scattered showers during the morning commute.

2022-03-09_15-11-35.gif
Graf model

Showers and storms will be on a scattered basis Friday (60%) as a cold front starts to approach.

There is a low-end risk of an isolated severe storm (level 1 out of 5)—mainly Lafayette on eastward.

Production Earth Design.png
Severe weather risk

Activity will remain possible heading into Friday evening as well.

GRAF 4km Accumulation Acadiana.png
rain estimates

Any leftover showers will come to an end by midnight.

Turning much colder and windy behind this front.

In fact, lows Saturday morning will be in the mid-30s with a wind chill in the 20s!

Have the winter jackets and coasts ready to go!

The good news is that we will see plenty of sunshine through the course of the weekend, but it'll be quite cool Saturday afternoon as highs struggle to reach the 50s.

Readings will likely head to near freezing come Sunday morning with a better chance of frost across the area.

I'd go ahead and start making preparations to protect the plants!

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will rebound into the lower 60s.

We'll return to a more spring-like pattern into next week.

