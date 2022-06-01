Spotty showers returning for another afternoon

There are few things as consistent in life as the summer forecast for south Louisiana.

We are firmly sitting in that pattern now, temperatures are going to be in the low 90s and the heat index in the upper 90s.

The combination of heat and humidity will combine to form some spotty showers in the afternoon, with a few pop-up thunderstorms possible.

Those showers will settle down in the evening and it'll be quiet overnight, with lows in the 70s.

We will then repeat this forecast basically step for step again on Thursday (and Friday), but some slightly drier air will move in for the weekend so while it'll stay hot the shower chances will drop.

In the Tropics:

The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season is today, so felt it appropriate to write a little about the upcoming season.

After the last couple of years the state of Louisiana is certainly no stranger to these storms, so most people don't need a reminder to get prepared for the season.

Every seasonal forecast has pointed to another active season, with many of the same factors in place from the last couple of years such as La Nina and warmer than average sea surface temperatures.

This doesn't necessarily mean it will be busy for Louisiana, but given our location on the Gulf of Mexico the more storms there are the higher our chance is of having one impact us.

